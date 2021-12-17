Jennifer Aniston left fans speechless after showing off her unbelievable flexibility in a fun new video. The actress was seen enjoying yoga in the short video, holding a side plank and raising her leg to a ninety degree angle.

But the video then cut to animated puppy Clydeo - launched by Invisible Universe and backed by Jennifer - who apauded her flexibility before attempting to copy her but lost his balance and fell over. "Soooooo close, @callmeclydeo," Jennifer captioned the video.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston showcases unbelievable flexibility in yoga video

"The best way to start the day," commented one fan as others sent laughing emojis and one joked: "I can totallllllly do that too."

Clydeo is a cook and aspiring food blogger who lives with Jennifer in Los Angeles. The character resembles Jen's real-life dog Clyde.

"It was so much fun bringing my newest family member, Clydeo, to life. Developing an animated character and coming up with the storyline is a first for me, but I am excited for everyone to meet him!" she said in a statement earlier in December.

Invisible Universe aims to create "the next 100-year animated franchise" and has been called "the Pixar of the Internet," using social media platforms and collaborations with household names including Karlie Kloss.

Jennifer with one of her dogs, Lord Chesterfield

Serena Williams’ animated baby girl Qai Qai was the first character launched, and was inspired by the tennis player's daughter’s doll of the same name.

Jennifer is known for playing Rachel Green in the hit 90s comedy Friends, but admitted that the cast were "naive" going into the recent reunion special, and went as far as to say that revisiting the set of the sitcom brought back memories of the "hardest time" in her life.

The cast recently reunited

"Time travel is hard," she said, talking about going back to the nineties in NYC.

"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.' Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'"

She added: "It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it."

