Jennifer Aniston shows off incredible Christmas décor inside $21million Californian mansion The actress bought the property back in 2011

Jennifer Aniston is ready for the Christmas holidays. On Tuesday, the Friends star gave fans a rare sneak peek inside her $21million California home and it's clear that the star is well prepared for the festivities.

The 52-year-old shared a video set to Michael Buble's It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas, that showed her next to her gorgeous fireplace putting LolaVie treats into her friends' Andrea Bendewald, Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka's stockings.

The camera then panned to her gorgeous Christmas tree which is beautifully decorated with gold, brown and glass baubles. It also features a gorgeous picture of her late dog Dolly, who sadly passed away in 2019.

Underneath the big spruce, tons of perfectly wrapped presents can be seen including one with a huge card that reads "To Jennifer".

Jennifer's fireplace had stockings for her friends

The 34-second clip was done to promote Jennifer's new brand, LolaVie, in particular, her "Perfecting leave-in" conditioner, which is already a hit with her friends and family.

"Merry Christmas, Happy Elfing" she can be heard telling the camera after stuffing her friends' stockings with her products.

Once her friends are at her house and admiring her tree, she asks them: "Did you guys find your stockings yet? Stockings should be there by the fire."

Her Christmas tree featured a gorgeous picture of her late dog Dolly

The three ladies couldn't be happier as they discover the treats. "Merry Christmas, thank you!" they excitedly tell her.

Jennifer has been living at her Los Angeles home, alongside her pet pooches, since she bought it back in 2011.

Back in 2018, she showed off her home to Architectural Digest and described its décor as "Old World meets New World".

The property, which has a swimming pool and Asian-inspired pocket gardens features "hand-painted wallpaper and midcentury furniture, silk rugs and polished concrete, antique Japanese screens and Abstract Expressionist paintings".