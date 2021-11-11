Ruth Langsford's fans react as she reaches major health milestone The Loose Women presenter thanked the NHS

Ruth Langsford appeared to be in high spirits after revealing she has received her third COVID booster vaccine, taking to Instagram to share her news.

SEE: Ruth Langsford copies Kate Middleton in flattering floral dress - and check out her heels!

The Loose Women presenter was quick to thank the NHS and volunteers at Walton Vaccination Centre as she received her booster vaccination six months after confirming she got her second dose back in May. Sharing a video of herself at the vaccination centre, Ruth penned: "Booster time! Had the flu jab in my other arm too."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford gets her third COVID vaccination

"Thank you to all the staff and volunteers at the Walton Vaccination Centre especially Mike… didn’t feel a thing! #covidbooster #vaccinationdone #protection", Ruth continued.

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals hilarious hair transformation - WATCH

MORE: How Ruth Langsford overhauled her daily diet in her sixties

The This Morning presenter, who is in her 60s, was praised by her fans who rushed to the comments to leave clapping emojis and messages of support. "Well done Ruth, I had mine 2 weeks ago", while another wrote: "Well done Ruth! I felt a bit ‘off’ next day, but glad it was done!!".

Ruth shared a video of her vaccine on Instagram

Some of Ruth's followers were divided in the comments given the 61-year-old opted to have two vaccinations in one day.

"Oh gosh, that’s a lot together!" wrote one follower, while another concerned fan penned: "Blimey, two jabs same day?"

The booster vaccine is currently prioritised for people over the age of 50, for frontline health and social workers and for those most at risk of COVID-19. Ruth revealed she was called in early for her first vaccination back in February after receiving a message from the NHS.

It's been a week of celebrations for Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes, who also enjoyed their granddaughter's Christening on Sunday.

Ruth shared the sweet family post to her Instagram page

Taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion, doting grandfather Eamonn shared a sweet family portrait taken after the ceremony. "Emilia, my first grandchild Christened today [heart emoji]," he remarked. "Lovely family gathering including adoring parents Declan & Jenny."

Step-grandmother Ruth commented: "Wonderful day….so special to be there x." Kate Garraway wrote: "Wow congratulations xxx." Susanna Reid stated: "Congratulations to the whole family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.