This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shocks fans with Covid diagnosis despite being 'double jabbed'

Eamonn Holmes has announced he has contracted coronavirus, despite being "double jabbed". The This Morning host, 61, shared that he will now be self-isolating at home, meaning he will be a "no show" for some "professional and personal events".

He shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I'm double jabbed. More than half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I'm going to be a no show for some professional and personal events. Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies."

Since updating his fans, several have shared messages of support, while others have chimed in with their thoughts on the ability to test positive for the virus, even after having both jabs.

One wrote: "I am double jabbed but ended up in hospital with covid complications. It affects everyone differently despite the vaccine, I just think if this is how badly it affected me being vaccinated, just think how bad it would have been without. Hopefully you will be fine." Another added: "Funny how everyone catching it seems to be double jabbed." And a third wrote: "I've known a lot of double jabbed people to get it, very strange."

Eamonn is married to Loose Women star Ruth Langsford

According to the government, and contrary to popular belief, it is still possible to contract the virus even if you have had both vaccines, but you are less likely to suffer serious side effects. The website states: "If you have been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, you are less likely to catch it, and to become severely ill if you do catch it. You are also less likely to spread COVID-19 to other people but it is still possible for this to happen."

Covid finally caught me .Thankfully I'm Double jabbed. More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well. Unfortunately I'm going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events. Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) October 26, 2021

Eamonn's wife Ruth has not yet commented on his illness, but she did appear on Loose Women last week, and so it's possible that they have been isolating from one another.

