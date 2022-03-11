Strictly's Maisie Smith gives a glimpse into sweaty workout routine

Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith impressed fans with a behind-the-scenes look at her workout routine – and it's seriously sweaty.

The former EastEnders star, who has just finished on the Strictly live tour after replacing injured A Odudu, is keeping up her fitness levels by working out in the gym rather than dancing on stage.

She shared two photos from her workout session, one on the leg press machine with a seriously impressive stack of weights next to her, and another of the sweat patch she left on the machine, proving what an intense workout it had been.

Maisie, 20, has previously expressed her love for the gym, saying, "I'm a gym freak – that's where I feel happiest," and regularly delights her fans with fitness progress pictures.

Maisie Smith shared a snap of her sweaty exercise equipment

While the gyms were closed during the lockdown in 2020, Maisie was open about putting on weight, telling the Daily Star: "I've put on weight! I make dinners at the weekend to last the whole week and I eat them within two days."

She's also spoken frankly about her body image issues, saying: "The past few years I've been VERY insecure about my legs. I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me 'cellulite is natural… everyone has it.' I still hated them."

Maisie wore sleek black leggings for her exercise session

The TV star added: "It's taken me a while but I'm starting to accept these aspects of myself that I've always seen as 'flaws'. I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago and I was so so proud of myself. I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I'm still working on that."

Maisie left her role as Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders at the end of 2021 and is yet to share her next move.

