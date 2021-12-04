AJ Odudu's health and fitness secrets will seriously impress Strictly fans - wait 'til you see her six-pack The Strictly Come Dancing star takes a balanced approach to health and fitness

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu's radiant skin and toned figure always look incredible when she takes to the ballroom with dance partner Kai Widdrington - and just wait until you see this incredible photo of her seriously impressive six-pack.

In an unearthed snap from her Instagram, the 33-year-old presenter looks incredible in sporty underwear from Sloggi. Glowing in the 'Basic Briefs' and 'ZERO Feel Bralette', AJ's sleek figure looks sensational in the matching set. "No room for uncomfortable underwear in this wardrobe darlings!" penned AJ - but what are her secrets to looking so healthy?

The demands of endless Strictly rehearsals no doubt keep both the celebrities and professionals active and healthy. Yet when AJ's not waltzing her way around the Strictly ballroom, the glamorous TV presenter keeps fit with a series of home workouts and gym classes.

AJ stunned fans with her epic abs and toned figure

The star previously told New magazine that she loves to get her sweat on with HIIT [high-intensisity interval training] and keeps her muscles toned with yoga classes.

HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise alternated with low-intensity recovery periods, which is great for losing fat, gaining muscle and keeping the heart as healthy as possible.

AJ and Kai are firm favourites for the Strictly Glitterball

Balance is important for the star's active lifestyle, who also ensures she takes a mindful approach to exercise and health. "This means not overdoing it one day and feeling stiff the next. Also, making sure you enjoy exercise is key," she said.

AJ reportedly prefers to compliment her active lifestyle with intermittent fasting, a popular lifestyle choice with known benefits for both the body and brain. The star also insists: "I think it’s especially important to listen to your body."

However AJ is looking after her body, there's no denying her phenomenal body and glowing skin is thankful for it.

