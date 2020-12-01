Strictly's Maisie Smith makes frank confession about weight gain during training The star has teamed up with Gorka Marquez on Strictly

Maisie Smith has opened up about her weight gain in recent months. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has been paired with professional dancer Gorka Marquez in this year's series, has opened up about the effect training for the BBC competition has had on her body.

The 19-year-old, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, told Daily Star: "I've put on weight! I make dinners at the weekend to last the whole week and I eat them within two days. The gyms are closed and I'm a gym freak – that's where I feel happiest - but I don't feel like I'm lacking."

On how the first lockdown affected her fitness regime, Maisie added: "In the first lockdown I struggled without the gym, but this time around I haven't felt that. I'm getting so strong every day, and dancing is the most fun!"

The frank confession comes shortly after the actress shared a series of photos of herself, in which she detailed personal struggles with self-confidence.

"Here lies a collection of photos taken at the exact same time, however, from different angles, under different lighting," she wrote on Instagram. "The past few years I've been VERY insecure about my legs. I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me 'cellulite is natural… everyone has it.' I still hated them."

Maisie often shares a number of fitness snaps

The TV star added: "It's taken me a while but I'm starting to accept these aspects of myself that I've always seen as 'flaws'. I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago and I was so so proud of myself. I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I'm still working on that."

On the reason she shared her heartfelt message, Maisie explained: "I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities. BECAUSE YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. And because self-love is the best love."

