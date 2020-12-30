Strictly's Maisie Smith delights fans as she debuts new look The EastEnders star took to Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith sent fans wild on Wednesday when she showed off her new, French-inspired look.

MORE: Janette Manrara shares the most romantic photos of Aljaz Skorjanec as fans react

Sharing a selfie on Instagram in which the EastEnders star showcased stripped-back make-up, Maisie was the epitome of elegance in a lilac beret as she pouted for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Maisie Smith rocks gorgeous leather mini dress on It Takes Two

Alongside the picture, Maisie added a caption in French that hilariously translated to: "A bunch of French words because I'm wearing a beret."

RELATED: Gorka Marquez reacts to Strictly Come Dancing loss in emotional post

We love Maisie's new look!

RELATED: Why Maisie Smith made it to the Strictly final - see what her fans have to say!

Obsessed with her look, fans rushed to the comment section to heap praise on the talented actress.

"I love this look on you," said one social media user.

"This look!" gushed another, with a third adding: "Yes to this aesthetic."

It's been a festive season to remember for Maisie, who made it all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing finals earlier in the month with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.

Maisie posted a sweet message following her elimination

Following her elimination from the popular BBC One show, Maisie thanked the nation in a sweet message that read: "Just want to say one last THANK YOU to everyone that helped us through this joyous experience.

"Cannot describe how much @bbcstrictly has impacted my life & I’m hugely grateful for the love and support I, Gorka and the rest of our wonderful team has received over these past weeks. Feeling proud to be a part of such a encouraging nation."

The 19-year-old also praised the show's 2020 winners, comedian Bill Bailey and dancer Oti Mabuse.

"P.S CONGRATULATIONS @billbaileyofficial and @otimabuse. You two legends deserve this and more! So happy to have met you both," she wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.