Tom Parker health update shared by The Wanted bandmate

A new health update regarding Tom Parker's cancer diagnosis has been shared by the singer's bandmate and close friend Max George. The 33-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and publicly shared the news in October 2020.

In a photo shared to Instagram Stories by Max, Tom was pictured resting in a wheelchair behind the scenes of The Wanted's tour. Tom has started using the wheelchair after becoming too weak to stand because of his brain tumour.

Tom posed in the image, doing a peace sign with his hand. The star wore a leather bomber jacket, black trousers, pale brown beanie and black sunglasses in the photo, which Max captioned: "I mean...come on," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Tom and Max have a very close friendship and Max regularly posts jovial snaps of the two of them together. Most recently, Max shared a fun selfie with his bandmate, captioning the post: "Nottingham, you were unbelievable!!! So much love in one room. Now for a spoon. @tomparkerofficial you smashed it tonight!!!"

Fans loved the wholesome photo and have labelled the singers' bromance "Tomax." One follower commented: "Tomax is everything!" with a white love heart, while another added: "So proud of you all!! Tom really is incredible." A third said: "Tom looked so happy tonight! It made me happy!"

The father-of-two recently returned from three weeks in Spain where he was undergoing specialist treatment for his grade 4 brain tumour.

Tom's wife Kelsey, 32, accompanied him abroad and Sunday saw the couple reunited with their children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

Taking to social media to share the emotional video, Kelsey commented: "The Reality of Cancer. Me and @tomparkerofficial as you know have been over in Spain for treatment. Which meant the longest time away from our babies. You don't realise how someone having cancer really affects the whole family."