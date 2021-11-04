The Wanted's Tom Parker 'in tears' as he gives incredible update on his brain tumour The singer was diagnosed in September 2020

The Wanted's Tom Parker was in tears on Wednesday night as he revealed that doctors have his brain tumour "under control".

Taking to his social media, the 33-year-old singer posted a picture of himself alongside his two children and wife Kelsey Hardwick and revealed: "I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you. We've got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE."

He continued: "Such a mix of emotions. We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so into this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months. Love from Me, Kelsey, Aurelia & Bo."

Friends and fans rushed to congratulate the star with Olly Murs writing: "Great news Tom!"

Tom shared a family picture alongside the happy news

GMB's Charlotte Hawkins remarked: "Amazing news. Sending love to you both," whilst Kimberley Walsh added: "The most AMAZING news!"

Good friend Rebecca Adlington said: "Amazing. You are a fighter. Sending so much love C."

Tom first revealed his diagnosis in October last year and just three months later, in January, the singer shared that his stage 4 brain tumour had "significantly reduced".

Last month, the father-of-two broke down as he opened up about his terminal diagnosis during an emotional Channel 4 film for Stand Up To Cancer, Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Tom and Kelsey recently celebrated son Bodhi's first birthday

During the 87-minute documentary, the singer also revealed he has suffered from short-term memory loss and spent nearly three months in bed solidly.

Growing emotional as he spoke about his prognosis, Tom said: "It's so hard to think about the future, I don't want to know.

"I don't think you know how you feel about death until you're faced with it. Am I going to die? That's the most important question... I want to stick around - and be the best version I can!"

He later added: "I don't want people to treat me different just because I've got something, I think that was always on my mind."

He continued: "I do feel like I'm in a much stronger place, but it's so hard to think about the future. Do you know what I mean? I genuinely don't know what it holds anymore."