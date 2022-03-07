Tom Parker has emotional reunion with children after brain tumour treatment - watch The couple said it was the 'hardest decision' to be separated from their kids

The Wanted singer Tom Parker, 33, has returned from three weeks in Spain where he was undergoing specialist treatment for his grade 4 brain tumour.

MORE: The Wanted's Tom Parker reveals stage 4 brain tumour has 'significantly reduced'

Tom's wife Kelsey, 32, joined him abroad and Sunday saw the couple reunited with their three children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one. Kelsey took to Instagram to share a video of the reunion, posting footage of herself greeting the kids, before they cuddled up to Tom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Wanted's Tom Parker reunites with his kids in tear-jerking video

Kelsey shared a poignant message with the clip, writing: "The Reality of Cancer. Me and @tomparkerofficial as you know have been over in Spain for treatment. Which meant the longest time away from our babies. You don't realise how someone having cancer really affects the whole family.

MORE: How Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor overcame her battle with cancer

SEE: Coleen Nolan reveals 'incredibly high' cancer risk – details

"The hardest decision we ever had to make but yet our village of people our family and friends supported us and said “What can I do?” Can’t explain how much we missed our babies x"

The Wanted star is bravely battling a grade 4 brain tumour

Fellow singer Pixie Lott was moved by the video, commenting three red hearts to show her support. Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comments to share messages of encouragement, with one writing, "This made me cry so much, you are amazing Kelsey and with Tom you make a formidable team." Another shared: "So much love and healing to you all."

Tom's treatment reportedly costs £11,600 for a three-week course and is said to include time in an oxygen machine, massages and a special diet. He has reportedly been unimpressed with the treatment for brain tumours in the UK, so sought advice elsewhere.

Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2020 and has since kept fans up to date with his health. His The Wanted bandmates are currently on tour and he hopes to join them on stage soon.

Tom and his wife Kelsey are keeping fans updated about his health

He previously opened up about his cancer battle during an emotional Channel 4 film for Stand Up To Cancer, Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

MORE: Mother's heartbreaking reaction to daughter's cancer diagnosis shows eye-opening reality of the disease

During the 87-minute documentary, the singer also revealed he has suffered from short-term memory loss and spent nearly three months in bed solidly.

Growing emotional as he spoke about his prognosis, Tom said: "It's so hard to think about the future, I don't want to know. I don't think you know how you feel about death until you're faced with it. Am I going to die? That's the most important question... I want to stick around - and be the best version I can!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.