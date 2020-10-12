The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain tumour The singer is expecting his second child with wife Kelsey

The Wanted star Tom Parker has shared the devastating news that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. The singer, 32, has a grade four glioblastoma, and he is already undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in a bid to prolong his life.

Tom, who is expecting his second child with wife Kelsey, made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, sharing a family photo of himself and Kelsey with their 16-month-old daughter Aurelia.

WATCH: Tom Parker stars in fun video with his family

He wrote: "Hey guys, you know that we've both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it's time to tell you why. There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I'm already undergoing treatment.

"We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

Tom shared a family photo on Instagram as he shared his diagnosis

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."

Tom and Kelsey are expecting their second child together

The couple have been married since 2018, and welcomed their daughter the following year. In August, they revealed the gender of their second child – a baby boy.

Tom previously opened up about becoming a dad of two, saying: "I don't know if I'm prepared for it!

"Aurelia has been a whirlwind and all of a sudden we've got another baby on the way!"

Tom with the couple's daughter Aurelia

Kelsey, who first met the singer and producer in 2009, added she wasn't shocked to fall pregnant again so quickly. "I wasn't, but Tom definitely was," she said.

"I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant. I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with. "

