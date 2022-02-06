How Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor overcame her battle with cancer The Coronation Street star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009

Sally Dynevor may be competing on Dancing on Ice, but the actress has fought through bigger challenges. In 2009, the actress - who is best known for playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street - was diagnosed with breast cancer, something she managed to beat with the support of her loved ones.

During a recent chat with The Big Issue, the 58-year-old touched upon her battle. "I was very lucky during that time of having cancer, because my husband is really strong," she explained.

"And he would say, 'We're going to make this into a positive time. After chemo, we're going to go for walks, or we're going to watch this box set. We're going to enjoy the time that we have just relaxing and not worrying about anything.'"

She added: "I suppose it was the first time that I really took my foot off the pedal and gave myself time to do nothing. Which is actually much more important than doing something. We do need time to find ourselves and come to terms with things in a slow way."

The soap star is married to her husband Tim Dynevor, with whom she shares three children Phoebe, 26, Sam, 24, and Hattie, 18. In a strange coincidence, Sally was diagnosed with the disease whilst filming scenes where her character, Sally Webster, also suffered from breast cancer.

The TV star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009

She had to take half a year off from work in order to get treatment and when the cancer spread to her lymph nodes, Sally required a lumpectomy and chemotherapy to remove them.

On Wednesday, Sally collected her MBE award from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Speaking after the investiture ceremony, she spoke about the importance of catching cancer in the early stages.

The actress said Prevent Breast Cancer, a charity of which she is a patron, was "all about preventing, predicting and protecting" against advanced cases.

"I think that's really important because if we predict breast cancer early, and you get a good diagnosis, then it’s really important… to catch it in the early stage," she told PA.

Six months after she learnt of her diagnosis, Sally opened up about her battle with HELLO! in an extremely candid interview. At the time, the star revealed that it was only after she and Tim left the hospital that it hit home.

Sally with her husband Tim after picking up her MBE this week

"We got into the car and I cried like I'd never cried before in my life," she said. "It was uncontrollable sobbing. I didn't want to die. I would hate to be sat on a fluffy cloud looking down on them. I couldn't cope with that. I had to be there to see them grow-up."

It was the children that gave her the strength to keep going. She added: "Every time the children come in and say: 'Oh mum, why haven't we got any chocolate biscuits?' it snaps me back into mum mode and takes my mind off it, which is brilliant.

"Other times, when I've been feeling at my absolute worse Hattie has said to me, 'Oh mummy, you are so beautiful.' Without them knowing they have got me through it."

The experience gave her a new outlook on life, telling HELLO!: "It's made my appreciate life more and I feel humbled. Everybody I love, I love a million times more."

