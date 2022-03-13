Stephen Mulhern forced to take a break from TV due to 'doctor's orders' - fans rush to support him The Saturday Night Takeaway host is taking time off to recover

Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Stephen Mulhern has been inundated with messages of support from fans after revealing he has been forced to take time away from work on "doctors orders".

The 44-year-old presenter has not only been absent from social media for a number of weeks, but also raised questions amongst fans after he was missing from the latest episode of SNT with co-stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. The MailOnline reported the star is taking time away to recover from a "hospital procedure" that could see him off television "for weeks."

Taking to Twitter to address his absence from the show on Saturday evening, Stephen wrote: "Hello all, Sorry I've been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages. I've had some time off and been resting up on doctor's orders."

He continued: "'I'm on the mend, I'm happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon. In the meantime I'll put my feet up and watch Saturday Night Takeaway tonight with the rest of you lot.

"'Please don't miss me too much! Lots of love, Stephen. X."

The TV presenter has confirmed he is "on the mend"

Fans rushed to support Stephen after he revealed the news, with several taking to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. "Best wishes for a speedy recovery," wrote one fan on Instagram, while another penned: "We love you! Hope you are ok.

" Other fans rushed to Twitter to write: "So good to see this tweet, Stephen. My daughter had been asking most days if you had tweeted anything and was really concerned! Take it easy, listen to your body and enjoy watching the show tonight!"

Stephen recently joined Holly Willoughby to co-host Dancing on Ice

Another responded: "So good to hear you are resting and listening to your doctor.

"I can't wait to see you back on TV, you are a very talented young man who brings lots of laughter to our homes. Sending you love and health Stephen."

