Kirsty Gallacher works out in sports bra for gruelling session Kirsty Gallacher said exercise is how she keeps her head

Kirsty Gallacher, 46, stunned her Instagram followers with a trio of impressive photos of her working out in her sports bra.

In the three sensational snaps, former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty can be seen going for a run outside, lifting dumbbells and using the skiing machine in the gym. She captioned the series of photos: "This is how I keep my head [strong arm emoji]."

In all three action shots, the Smooth Radio presenter is wearing a sports bra and black leggings and her followers were wowed by her sculpted physique, with admiring comments flowing in from fans. One wrote: "Go girl - still rocking it and as gorgeous as ever" while another emphatically commented: "You truly are the most naturally beautiful sexiest woman in the world. You look absolutely stunning Kirsty."

Fellow celebrities were impressed by Kirsty's workout too, with Gaby Logan commenting two raised hands emojis in admiration, while Lizzie Cundy wrote: "Go girl!"

Kirsty works up a sweat in just a sports bra

Despite looking amazing, Kirsty has been open about her health struggles. In November she stepped down from her role at GB News due to a benign tumour in her ear canal, that caused severe tinnitus. She wrote on Instagram: "The tumour has caused severe tinnitus which makes it very difficult to sleep. Sadly my 3am starts at GB News, compounded by sleep deprivation, are exacerbating my symptoms.

"I've taken the difficult decision to step back from my role on the Great British Breakfast while I focus on my health. GB News has been incredibly supportive of me and I look forward to returning to the channel as soon as I can.

Kirsty has previously run the London Marathon

"As I adjust to managing my condition, I will carry on my less disruptive work commitments and continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle and training so I can get back to my normal routine quickly."

Kirsty ran the London marathon in 2019 and at the time she told HELLO!: "I feel fitter and healthier now than I've ever been. I'm loving every minute of training, but it's tough."

Kirsty includes weight training in her workout sessions

Her regime included increasingly longer runs on top of her regular gym sessions with personal trainer Mel Deane.

