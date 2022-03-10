Carol Vorderman shares adorable update from holiday - see photo Carol never misses a workout, even when she's on holiday

Carol Vorderman is currently on a minibreak in the Cotswolds and is keeping her followers updated on her shenanigans, including spotting a foal "frisking" in its stables.

The former Countdown star took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her day out walking, showing that she never misses a day of exercise even when she's on her holidays. She accompanied her snaps with the caption: "A day of walking and deer spotting and seeing a week old foal frisking around the stables. Happy days."

She continued: "Another day of air and animals. My good buddy Sara @cotswold_lady_b #CirencesterEstate was looking after me and spoiling me. Thank you missus. I won't forget it"

Carol notched up the cute points, posting a picture of an adorable foal, a herd of dears and a spaniel too. She also shared a photo of the beautiful Cirencester Park, captioned: "Walking walking walking."

Carol saw this super-cute foal on her walk

Carol's close friend Ian Watkins (AKA H from Steps) was a fan of the post, writing: "Awwwwwww [heart eyes emoji]" while her followers heaped praise on the post, writing: " Hope you had fun, looks stunning" and: "Great photos Carol."

Carol has been very committed to walking of late. At the weekend she spent two days hiking around Wales with friends, include a 12 mile mountain trek and a gruelling coastal hike too.

Walking is something Carol has long been a fan of. She previously said she walks between 12 and 20 miles twice a week and performs bodyweight exercises too. "In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot," she said.

Carol left fans speechless in camo workout wear

2022 is set to be a year of adventure for Carol. Back in December 2021 she treated herself to a van which she has been converting, telling her followers: "This is about freedom and being outside and sharing the stars and the good air and great friendships. Unburdened.

