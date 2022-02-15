Martine McCutcheon shows off fabulously toned legs in killer pair of tights The Love Actually star looked flawless

Martine McCutcheon always has some of the best fashion, and the Love Actually star proved that once again on Tuesday, as she focused on her legs.

The actress headed to her Instagram Stories to pose in a pair of tights from Chanel, and while she did so, she showed off just how toned her fabulous legs were. Her pins looked sensational in the black tights that were emblazoned with the Chanel logo, and Martine even tagged the brand in her post. And she also added the perfect pair of shoes to the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

And it wasn't just her fans that were surely impressed by the snapshot, but Martine herself as she added the song Hot Legs by Sir Rod Stewart to her post.

The mum-of-one didn't reveal where she was heading on her night out, but given it was Valentine's Day on Monday, we're sure she was treated to a romantic surprise.

Last month, the star revealed just how she keeps healthy – both physically and mentally – as she spoke about the benefits of just heading out for a walk.

Martine showed off her legs

Sharing a picture of herself wrapped up warm and with her pet dog in tow, she revealed: "God it's been chilly this last week in the mornings & it's taken some will power but a morning walk really does clear the cobwebs in the mind and the muscles feel like they've been WD 40'D afterwards!"

She continued: "I always have a stretch after too… it feels SO good! Breathing, walking, stretching, nature… It really can make your day a whole lot brighter.#walking #nature #focusonthebreath #stretching #greatformindbodyandsoul."

The star is open about both her physical and mental health

She also delighted fans by revealing where her gorgeous outfit was from. "Jacket @asos leggings @fableticseu Hat @zara Boots @officeshoes Bag @chanelofficial Roll neck @amazonfashioneu," she wrote.

In her Stories, the 45-year-old added: "A morning walk a day keeps trouble at bay."

Fans loved her post, and while many appreciated her revelation and revealed they had been inspired to take a morning walk, others wanted to know more.

"You're looking fab darling please tell us what you've been doing? Love the fact you haven't brought out a DVD or anything just looking fabulous for fabulous sake," said one.

