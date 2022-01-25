Martine McCutcheon inundated with support as she opens up about mental health The Love Actually star has been open about her health in the past

Martine McCutcheon has been receiving messages of support from her followers as she bravely opened up about her mental health battles.

The actress shared two photos, one that had been taken on Monday and the other on Tuesday. In the first photo, she was looking a bit downbeat as she sat inside in a woollen hat and puffer jacket, while in the second she was positively beaming as she walked her dog. Speaking about her own personal battles with mental health she then opened up.

"To those who battle with any kind of mental health issue & yet put on their make up, or get up & fight for another day, or try new ways to live, love, & generally work their way through this thing called life - I salute you," the star wrote.

"Sometimes it's far from easy. I've always been pretty open about my health issues - Both mental & physical but there is also so much more to me - So it's something I've touched on rather than focused on. I didn't want any kind of victim label, as I actually feel the opposite of that."

Martine said she preferred to view herself as "brave" but admitted that she had "had a time of struggle recently".

She went on to praise the "special people" around her and that while during other times in her life she felt able to "bounce back" it had been a "bit tougher" recently.

In a defiant end to her post, she wrote: "Of course there is always the danger with honesty in a post like this, that brands you work with won't find you as an attractive package - Or the press & people generally will give you a lazy/unfair label or be put off by a part of you that isn't so shiny, bubbly & sellable.

"But the truth is that we are much more than other people's definitions of us. What IS lovely about being older (but better) is that I don’t mind if people like this part of me less.

"I do care about mental health and those of you that struggle. I know it can [be] hard. But please don't ever lose hope for long. I've found some amazing people on insta alone that are so wise, kind and caring.

"My point of this post is that You are not alone. Talking about this has helped me a lot. Do what you need to do for YOU. I think so many of you are SO brave. All my love. MM."

The mum-of-one was immediately inundated with support from her followers, with one saying: "Love you for being honest and always sending you a big hug xx."

A second added: "So well written, resonates with me," and a third posted: "This resonates so much with me. Your vulnerability is your strength."

Many others posted heart emojis to show their live for Martine.

