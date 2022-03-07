Carol Vorderman wows fans with fitness secret on intense 12-mile hike Carol rocked leggings and walking boots on her intense walk

Carol Vorderman proved that her active lifestyle is what keeps her in such incredible shape, sharing photos from two giant hikes she went on this weekend.

The former Countdown presenter, 61, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a weekend of walking, and somehow looks effortlessly glamorous despite having hiked 12 miles. Posting a series of photos and videos from her adventures, Carol wrote: "Hello beautiful peeps. Been a dragon girl this weekend!"

Saturday saw Carol tackle a coastal walk near Swansea, while on Sunday she headed to the Brecon Beacons for a 12-mile mountain hike. On Saturday Carol told her fans: "I've had a lovely weekend. This is all around the Swansea area, stunning, quiet, beautiful and then busy and full of lovely cafes. Pick your spot. So happy."

Carol shared a series of beautiful photos from her hikes

Fans rushed to comment on Carol's post, writing: "Stunning," "That looks like fun" and, "Wow! Beautiful place Carol!"

Carol's 213,000 followers were equally impressed with her Sunday hike post, which she captioned: "12 miles and a mountain in the Brecon Beacons. Lovely hike. Only saw a handful of people today. It felt like we were walking in a happy paradise. Got back in time for a sunset and a pretty crescent moon high in the sky." She hashtagged the picture #dirtybootsandmessyhair.

Carol was joined by two friends on her walk

Carol rounded off the snapshots of her weekend with a picture of her muddy walking boots, writing: "Bit muddy over the top of the Beacons."

Hiking is obviously Carol's happy place, as she wrote on Instagram Stories: "A happy happy day. By hell Wales is stunning. We are so lucky here, beauty is in every direction."

Carol was kitted out in all the gear for her hikes

2022 is set to be a year of adventure for Carol. Back in December 2021 she treated herself to a van which she has been converting, telling her followers: "This is about freedom and being outside and sharing the stars and the good air and great friendships. Unburdened."

Carol has long loved the outdoor life, she has previously said she walks between 12 and 20 miles twice a week and performs bodyweight exercises too. "In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year... that's a lot," she said.

