Ashley Roberts shows off killer figure in just a sports bra The Pussycat Dolls singer gave an insight into her workout session

Heart Radio presenter Ashley Roberts gave fans an insight into how she hones her trim physique with an impressive gym video.

In the clip Ashley, 40, works out in a revealing black crop top and leggings, with her hair tied up, ready for action. She was working out at London studio BXR's latest branch in the city and captioned the picture: "Someone got a new shiny location! It's absolute [fire emoji]. So are my quads."

WATCH: Ashley Roberts works out in black sports bra

Ashley's intense workout included kettlebell squats, side weighted side lunges and back lunges, all performed without a wobble.

The presenter has always been into fitness. Prior to joining The Pussycat Dolls she was a professional dancer and choreographer and she told Coach Magazine: " Some people don’t think of dancers as athletes but that’s garbage. All-day sessions in the studio are hardcore total-body workouts."

"I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical – all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways," she said.

Ashley shows off the results of her workouts on Instagram

She also previously said: "I love exercise; it’s not only for my physical health but it’s for my mental health so it’s very important to me."

It's not just dancing that Ashley loves. As seen in her video, weightlifting is another favourite activity of hers. "Lifting gets my heart rate up and makes me look amazing, but more importantly it makes me feel strong," she told Coach.

She's sung the praises of spinning, kick boxing and yoga too.

Of yoga, she told Coach: "Not only is it good for mobility and injury prevention, it de-stresses me too. You need to have a balance of hardcore stuff and things that centre you, plus your body needs time to recover after doing heavy deadlifts and squats."

