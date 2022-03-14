Nicole Scherzinger shows off impressive board skills in unseen beach video The Masked Singer US star wore a skirt for her latest exercise session

Nicole Scherzinger proved she is a woman of many talents, showing off her longboarding skills on a beach in Hawaii.

The Masked Singer US star has shared a series of sensational snaps during her time in her native Hawaii, wowing fans with a selection of revealin bikinis ;combined with behind the scenes insights into how she stays so fit, with gym videos and now this unseen clip, which see hers riding a longboard.

A longboard is a type of skateboard and the sport takes inspiration from both surfing and skateboarding. Longboarding is an aerobic activity that helps build core strength, balance, and flexibility too, so is quite the all-rounder.

In the video, Nicole can be seen cruising along the beach in a floaty skirt and hat – a bit different from her usual workout gear of neon leggings and sports bras!

The Pussycat Dolls star isn't the only A-lister who's a fan of board sports. Earlier this month actress Halle Berry left fans awestruck when she shared clips of herself skateboarding in just her underwear.

Halle Berry loves board sports too

The Die Another Day star went skateboarding with personal trainer and close friend, Peter Lee Thomas, where she highlighted her incredibly toned legs.

Nicole's workout sessions normally consist of intense bodyweight sessions in the gym, making the outdoor activity is a bit different from her usual exercise routine.

She regularly shares couple's workout videos with her partner Thom Evans, whom she met on the X Factor. Last week she gave fans a candid look into her and Tom's routine, which saw the star perform intense jumping lunges, while Tom danced in the background with heavy weights.

The video delighted fans with comments rolling in. "He's groovin! You’re workin girl!" wrote one, while another said: " Love you two. So funny."

