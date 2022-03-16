Frankie Bridge ran into serious trouble on top of a mountain - and husband Wayne came to the rescue Wayne was the ultimate hero, helping Frankie down the mountain

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne are currently on a ski holiday in Switzerland and Tuesday saw the Loose Women star run into a spot of trouble.

The couple were snowboarding down the mountain when Frankie ground to a halt, unable to continue her descent down the slope. Luckily husband Wayne Bridge gave her a hand, pulling her along until she gained enough momentum to slide on down the mountain.

Wayne Bridge came to the rescue when Frankie got stuck snowboarding

Frankie captioned the video: "When you get stuck on a flat. He's a good husband that way."

Wayne hasn't been without his own troubles on the trip, sharing various clips of himself falling over while he tries to perform snowboarding tricks.

The couple have shared a series of insights into their action-packed holiday, including goggle-clad selfies and pictures of them hitting the slopes together.

Frankie and Wayne wore all the right gear for their snow trip

Wayne captioned one particularly cute photo of the pair: "In my happy places with my ride or die."

Frankie and Wayne's sons Parker and Carter don't appear to be on the holiday, though the couple did treat the boys to a tropical Maldives trip in December, so they haven't lost out too much!

Frankie posted this cute snow selfie of her and Wayne

With snowboarding being a fairly taxing sport, it's lucky Frankie is at peak fitness at the moment, thanks to her plan with online workout programme RWL. The former The Saturdays singer explained that the plan is about more than just getting fit. "It's not about losing weight or anything like that," she said. "It's all fun, easier workouts and there's a whole section on the mind and how to make those two things work together, which I'm really excited about."

