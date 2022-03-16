Nadia Sawalha shares makeup-free selfie from £1,000 per-year gym Nadia Sawalha was 'buzzing' after sweaty gym session with husband Mark Adderley

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha posted a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram to share what her and husband Mark Adderley had been up to.

Decked out in a Nike cap, Nadia shared a photo of herself beaming next to Mark, captioned: "Buzzing from our trip to David Lloyd," accompanied by a weightlifting animation. Nadia is an ambassador for David Lloyd, where membership costs around £1,000 per year, but pointed out that she hadn't been paid for the post.

Nadia obviously has big plans for her exercise journey, as she created a brand new Instagram Story highlight especially for the post, called: "weightlifting."

The TV star regularly shares insights into her exercise regime. In early 2021 she completed the Couch to 5K running programme and she's a keen yogi too.

The couple has also been open about how eating disorders have put a strain on their relationship, recording a video for their YouTube channel How To Stay Married.

In her caption, the Loose Women star explained: "It's been eating disorder awareness week this week. So @mark_adderley and I had a brutally honest conversation about our own disordered eating in our series How to Stay Married."

She continued: "I found it hugely upsetting but am also so relieved that the worst is behind me and that I have found peace.

Mark has been sober for 17 years

"I was truly taken aback by Mark's honesty. I was, also enormously proud of him. It's rare to hear a man talk in the way that Mark does about disordered eating."

