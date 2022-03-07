Amanda Holden reveals 'lifesaving' early morning secret - and she's glowing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden gets up every day at 5:20am for her Heart Breakfast Show and has finally revealed the secret weapon that keeps her wide awake despite the crack of dawn wake-up call.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the presenter wrote: "Early mornings… this is my secret!" before revealing that she takes a Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus sachet every morning as she gets ready. "Everybody always says to me, 'Gosh, getting up for Heart Breakfast you must be absolutely tired, you must be whacked.' The thing that keeps me awake and it's part of my routine every single morning is my Revive Collagen."

WATCH: Amanda shares her energy-boosting secret

Collagen is well known for its hair, skin and nail-supporting powers, thanks to marine collagen which helps our own collagen production along, but Amanda says the supplement, for which she's an ambassador, helps her to stay awake, thanks to vitamins B6, B12, C and D. "I take one of these when I'm applying a bit of lippie and it's a life-saver, plus it tastes like a pornstar martini first thing in the morning!"

Vitamins B6 and B12 reduce tiredness and fatigue, so it makes sense that they put a spring in Amanda's step.

Amanda is an ambassador for Revive Collagen

Amanda isn't the only celebrity who loves collagen. Jennifer Aniston is an ambassador for Vital Proteins collagen - she puts the powder in her coffee every morning and Georgia Toffolo is a fan of the brand too. Khloe Kardashian has her own range of collagen, called Dose & Co.

Amanda's Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus comes in a sachet and you can either drink it as it is, or add it to water or smoothies. Amanda takes hers straight while she does her makeup in the morning – ever efficient!

Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus, £40.99 for 14 sachets, Amazon

Amanda has previously sung the praises of Revive Collagen for how glowy it makes her skin, thanks to the powerhouse of skincare ingredients in the mix including anti-ageing hero retinol. "Since taking it I’ve definitely noticed an extra glow to my complexion," she said.

