Alexandra Burke poses in revealing crop top amid fan worries

Alexandra Burke caused concern among fans after she disappeared from social media.

MORE: Pregnant Alexandra Burke shares first look at beautiful baby bump

The singer, who is expecting her first child with footballer Darren Randolph, took to Instagram Stories to reassure fans all is fine, sharing a photo of herself from the gym. "I've had so many messages asking if bump and I are okay as I've been so quiet online," she wrote. "We are absolutely fine and I'm about to go on tour which I'm very excited about."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alexandra Burke's baby bump reveal!

"Sending you all so much love and thank you for reaching out. There is so much going on in the world right now – we must take care of one another and keep your loved ones close."

READ: Alexandra Burke reveals the secrets behind her gym honed physique

LOOK: Alexandra Burke's £1.6million home is even plusher than we thought

The former Strictly contestant looked glowing in the photo, showing off blooming baby bump in skin-tight black leggings and a matching crop top. In the background, there's a cross trainer and an exercise bike, along with a half exercise wall, used to help with balance.

Alexandra has previously given fans a glimpse at her swanky home gym, which also houses kettlebells of varying weights, foam rollers and what appears to be a leg press and a barbell bench. However, she revealed during the first lockdown that cycling was her workout of choice, saying the activity did her "a world of good mentally".

Alexandra reassured fans that she's doing well

"I kid you not. I bought this bike like, seven-eight years ago! I’ve only ridden it once because I’m never usually home," she continued. "Taking a ride on my bike for a little bit of exercise has done me the world of good mentally."

MORE:Inside Alexandra Burke's incredible home gym

Alex posted this super-sweet bump update on Instagram

Baby Burke is due in June this year and we're keeping our fingers crossed for more sweet bump pictures in the meantime!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.