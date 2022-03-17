Davina McCall receives 'virtual hug' from fans after poignant workout The Masked Singer star thanked her fans for their support

Davina McCall took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support following the sad death of her beloved dad.

The Masked Singer star posted a video explaining that she could really feel the support from her followers and explained the one thing that has really helped her during the difficult time. "Firstly, I just want to say thank you for all the support around the death of my dad. I really felt it. Thank you," she said.

WATCH: Davina McCall thanks fans for their support

"Secondly, I just want to go on about how much exercise helped me. I've done my first proper bit of exercise since he died, and it really helped."

Davina filmed the clip right after her workout and looks flushed and healthy from exertion. Her followers were quick to send more support, with comments including: "Sending you love. It really does I do it for this exact reason. Wishing you well lovely," while another said: "Well done. So glad a bit of exercise made you feel good."

Davina does the workouts on her Own Your Goals app

The presenter captioned the video: "Thank you for the virtual hug. Really appreciated it. Did a walk-run today and I did Adrian… (my OYG warriors know Adrian) using just body weight and it was exactly what I needed. Softly softly."

Davina is always dedicated to her workouts and a run and bodyweight exercise seems the perfect way to ease herself back into her routine.

Davina's app can be accessed on mobile, to work out anywhere

Since her father's death, Davina's fans and celebrity friends alike have rallied around her. When she announced her father's death John Bishop wrote: "So sorry for you and all the family Davina. I know how much you loved him." Fearne Cotton added: "I love you my friend. Prayers and love to you Dav. Here for you."

Myleene Klass said: "What a special man. Sending you love." Dame Kelly Holmes wrote: "Oh no Sorry to hear this @davinamccall Loss breaks the soul and much as the heart, but how wonderful to have so many amazing memories. Much love to you and your family."

