Davina McCall works out in gorgeous backless sweatshirt - see photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Davina McCall took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news that her second collection of workout wear with JD Williams just dropped.

MORE: Davina McCall's health woes: 'I couldn't construct a sentence of any kind'

In the video the Masked Singer star rocked a baby blue backless jumper as she went out for a walk, paired with a flattering pair of navy side stripe leggings. "I just wanted to tell you about the second drop of my activewear range that I'm doing with JD Williams," Davina says.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina goes for a walk in her chic new workout wear

"It's got amazing colours and this is a backless sweatshirt, I love it," the presenter continued. "Amazing materials, fantastic fit, this is the most brilliant sports bra, really snug, great for bouncy boobs."

READ: Davina McCall's rare comments on home life and boyfriend Michael Douglas

SEE: Davina McCall shares surprising photo highlighting her incurable illness

Davina captioned the video: "Little walk. So pleased with the new colours for Spring. The fit, the quality and u can wear whatever ur doing!"

The presenter's followers were just as excited as she was, flooding the comments section with praise for the colourful range. "I need new leggings, they look fab," wrote one, while another said: "Need to get my hands on a pair of these!"

Davina looked gorgeous in the backless jumper from her edit

Davina's latest drop includes 12 bold new workout wear hits, including the fabulous blue backless jumper, a stunning cross-back crop top (that works amazingly under the backless sweatshirt) and a selection of super-fun tie-dye buys including leggings, an open back vest and a sweatshirt.

There's also a range of sunshine yellow pieces including cycling shorts, the snug sports bra that Davina shouted out and an oversized hoodie.

Blue Tie-Dye Leggings, £28, JD Williams

Blue Tie-Dye Open Back Vest, £22, JD Williams

Oversized Yellow Hoodie, £30, JD Williams

Yellow Cycling Shorts, £25, JD Williams

Cross Back Crop Top, £25, JD Williams

Backless Sweatshirt, £27, JD Williams

Davina is known for loving super-intense HIIT workouts, so you just know this collection will perform well.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.