Davina McCall took to Instagram to share a video explaining how the water we drink can affect our gut health, writing: "This has blown my mind."

The video, posted by gut health expert Dr Megan Rossi, explains that a cup of tap water contains up to 10 million bacteria and depending on where the water comes from (tap, bottle, etc) it can impact our gut microbiome.

Dr Rossi explains that a new study shows that water source has a measurable impact on our gut microbiome, which in turn can affect our immune system and our health in general.

She shares that it's too early to say which source of water is best for your gut, but that staying hydrated is key, as always.

The Masked Singer star Davina is famed for being health-conscious, so it's no surprise this video piqued her interest.

Davina regularly shares inspiring workout photos online

The presenter, 51, has previously shared her whole HRT routine with her followers to help demystify the menopause and has been vocal about suffering with Raynaud's, a condition that impacts circulation meaning her hands often go white if she's cold, stressed or anxious.

Davina has also previously shared that as well as following an epic workout regime, she tries to go sugar-free as much as possible, even penning a book on the subject in 2015.

Davina shows off the results of healthy living online

Last year she told her followers: "I have made myself a commitment. From 1 November I'm going to cut out refined sugar, fruit and honey for the first couple of weeks to try and get myself off sugar again. I've massively fallen off the sugar-free wagon and it's ugly."

"I don't want to do it anymore," Davina continued. "It makes me feel rubbish and it makes me feel super bloated."

