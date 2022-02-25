Davina McCall shares surprising photo highlighting her incurable illness The presenter suffers from Raynaud's disease – here's what it is

Davina McCall took to Instagram to share a worrying photo of her hand with her 1.5 million followers.

The photo showed that three of The Masked Singer star's fingertips had turned white as a result of Raynaud's disease, a condition that means when you're cold, anxious or stressed, your fingers and toes can change colour due to poor circulation.

While Raynaud's disease isn't dangerous, there's no known cure.

On top of turning your fingers and toes white, Raynaud's can cause pain, numbness and pins and needles. An attack can last up to a few hours and can be brought on by caffeine as well as cold weather.

Davina, 54, didn't share what had caused her attack but tagged Raynaud's Association in the post, a charity that provides support and education to those living with the condition.

While you can't cure Raynaud's, there are ways to limit the likelihood of an attack, one being regular exercise, as this helps stimulate circulation. Davina is known to be a keen exerciser, so that's one box she has ticked!

The presenter is always open about her health and has recently been campaigning to generate better understanding of the menopause, following her Channel 4 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause, which aired in May 2021.

She has another documentary in the pipeline, due to air later in 2022. Davina McCall: The Menopause Brain Drain will investigate whether women are sidelined, sacked or forced to go part-time when they begin to go through the menopause.

