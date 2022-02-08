Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to sleep spray is on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you struggle to fall asleep at the end of the day, we have a little tip for you – and it’s one that Sarah Jessica Parker approves of!

RELATED: Hello lover! 10 genius gifts for the Sex And The City fan in your life

We’re talking about This Works Deep Sleep Pillow spray – a mist of essential oils which helps you drift off to sleep when sprayed on your pillow at night. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for £14.60 instead of £19.50 so now’s the perfect time to give it a try.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, was £19.50 now £14.60, Amazon

Sarah Jessica Parker recently revealed that she uses the mist when she posted a video to Instagram which panned across her nightstand. The product could clearly be seen there amongst her bedside essentials.

So what’s the story behind the mist? Packed with a blend of lavender, vetivert and chamomile oils, it’s a natural sleep aid which helps promote sleep. This HELLO! Editor is also a big fan, and I can confirm that the scent is gorgeous, and not at all overpowering.

MORE: Baguette bags are back thanks to Carrie Bradshaw - And just like that, we want one

RELATED: The best SATC 'And Just Like That' outfits, and where to shop them

After using it for a few months, one whiff makes me feel relaxed and sleepy at the end of the day – it’s become a part of my bedtime routine, and it definitely helps me wind down and drift off.

SJP and I aren’t the only fans of the product – Amazon has thousands of five-star reviews singing its praises.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching SATC revival series And Just Like That?

"This stuff is like magic! absolutely amazing, I'm so pleased I bought it," says one.

"I've had issues with sleeping my whole life and tried nearly everything under the sun to try and aid my sleep. I had my eye on this product for a while but was hesitant to buy because of the price, however, I finally caved and it's worth every penny!

MORE: Carrie's name necklace is BACK for SATC return: 6 nameplate pendants to get the look

"After using the spray I've seen a noticeable change in the quality of my sleep. I've been waking up more refreshed, taking less to no naps during the day, sleeping for longer at night and looking less tired. I even let my boyfriend try it and he said he slept a lot better too!

"So glad I bought this. 10/10 would recommend to anyone else having sleeping issues or anyone who just wants a little boost of rest!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.