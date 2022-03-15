Denise Van Outen inundated with support after she opens up about 'difficult' health condition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Denise Van Outen took to Instagram to share a candid post detailing her ongoing battle with eczema.

The presenter, 47, told her fans about how she's struggled with the 'difficult' skin condition and the cure she's found. "I have had eczema for as long as I can remember. I used to think it was because of the food I was eating but I realised that my eczema appears mostly when it’s cold. It flares up quite badly on my arms, I'll get dry patches and my skin will occasionally crack if I don't get it under control," she wrote.

WATCH: At Home With Denise Van Outen

"It’s difficult when you have a flare-up and I admit my eczema has made me feel self-conscious. Even times when I was performing at my cabaret show I had to amend my costume to have long sleeves to cover it up."

She went on to share that she's partnered with eczema-soothing product Double Base. "I have been using the Dry Skin Emollient from @doublebaseuk for the last month or so and I can honestly say the difference in my skin has been incredible," she wrote. "It's a gel so absorbs really quickly and works by trapping moisture in the skin and restoring its natural protective barrier."

The comments section on her post was awash with support from fans who experience the same issue. "Same here Denise. The sting when you first get in the bath. Owch" wrote one, while another commented: "I’ve been looking for something for ages to help my eczema going to give this a go."

Doublebase Diomed Dry Skin Emollient, £7.99, Amazon

Other followers recommended their remedies, including Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream, £6.66, and non-bio washing detergent.

Denise shared this painful-looking photo of her eczema flare-up

Denise isn't the only celeb who suffers from eczema. Kate Middleton, Adele and Nadia Sawalha have also reportedly struggled with the condition.

