Holly Willoughby seeks health advice from This Morning co-star

This Morning's resident doctor Dr. Ranj Singh has revealed co-star Holly Willoughby regularly comes to him for health advice, especially when it concerns her children.

Dr. Ranj told MailOnline: "Holly messages me for advice about her kids. Kids have all sorts of coughs and colds and sniffles that parents worry about. And actually, it's really nice actually that we have this relationship off the show where we can drop each other a message and there's never really a second thought about it."

The TV doctor went on to share that the This Morning cast and crew regularly keep in touch when they're not in the studio: "We have a WhatsApp group where we all message each other, it's like a family WhatsApp group."

Holly has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven. With the range in ages, we imagine they come home with their fair share of sniffles!

It's not just Holly's little ones who've been unwell though. Covid has been rife in the This Morning studio of late – first Holly came down with the virus, and now regular star of the show Vanessa Feltz is at home after testing positive after appearing on the show on Thursday.

The radio presenter has been keeping her followers up to date with her health woes, telling her fans: "I got freezing freezing freezing cold [last night] and my teeth were chattering and then I got boiling boiling hot and I soaked right through my nightie."

Dr. Ranj often appears on the This Morning sofa beside Holly

Holly shared her symptoms too, telling This Morning viewers: "I had sort of 48 hours of feeling rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, afterwards felt like I just had a cold."

Vanessa Feltz shared her Covid diagnosis on Instagram

We're just glad the cast had Dr. Ranj on hand (or WhatsApp!) to look after them.

