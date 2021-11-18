This Morning's Holly Willoughby gives new health update as she misses show for third day Josie Gibson has stepped in for her for the past two days

Holly Willoughby will miss presenting This Morning for the third day in a row, the presenter has revealed. Taking to Instagram early on Thursday morning, the mother-of-three confessed she was "still under the weather."

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s Christmas wish list will definitely include this wellness brand

Alongside an adorable picture of her pet Bluebell, the 40-year-old wrote: "Good morning… My name is Bluebell, sadly Holly won't be able to come out to play on @thismorning today as she is still under the weather.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

"Seriously what I've witnessed over the last 48 hours you wouldn't want her there… I'm sure she'll be back on Monday… Honestly I'm sick of the sight of her!"

SEE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's three children Harry, Chester and Belle

RELATED: This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Fans rushed to send in their well-wishes. "Aww. Get well soon Holly. We miss you," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Rest up Holly."

Holly's cat Bluebell 'shared' an update on the presenter

A third paid a special mention to her current replacement, Josie Gibson, writing: "We miss you Holly get well soon. Josie is doing a great job."

On Wednesday, Holly personally thanked Josie for stepping in for her at the very last minute.

"Thank you @josiegibson85 for saving the day yesterday… You are a dream! I'll be back as soon as I'm in no threat of vomiting on @schofe," she wrote on her Stories, alongside a photo of Josie, which Holly had added a crown GIF to.

Josie Gibson has been co-presenting the show alongside Phillip Schofield this week

In Holly's absence, Phillip, 59, explained on Tuesday how Josie was on her way to Surrey for another part of the show. However, she was swiftly diverted back to the London studio to take on the hosting gig.

"An hour ago you were on your way to do our live shows in Surrey," he said as he turned towards Josie, who replied: "Yep, one minute of TV, over. Then I had a phone call."

Addressing Holly's absence, Phil added: "Holly is not here today because she's got a tummy bug - nothing more than that."

Josie replied: "I couldn't believe it. I thought they'd got the wrong number, Phil. Honestly, I said 'You've phoned Josie', but how surreal. I've grown up watching the show and now I'm sat alongside you... I've been thrown in at the deep end but I've got the best armbands on the planet."