Holly Willoughby shares details of her Covid battle The This Morning star felt 'rubbish' for 48 hours

Fans were thrilled to have Holly Willoughby back on This Morning on Wednesday and the presenter was quick to share details of her battle with Covid.

"I had sort of 48 hours of feeling rubbish, head on the pillow, headache, afterwards felt like I just had a cold," Holly told Philip Schofield. "I’m fine now, but just waiting for that line to go – every morning – it was like the worst advent calendar in the world."

Though Holly tested negative for Covid on Tuesday this week, she stayed at home, with Alison Hammond still presenting the show on Tuesday.

Addressing the viewers at the start of the show, Phillip said: "Alison is obviously keeping me company today. We are pleased to say that [Holly's] negative and she's back tomorrow."

Alison then burst into song and dance, belting out: "Celebrate good times, come on!" before adding, "Holly, we are so glad you're coming back."

Holly said she was "sooooooooo HAPPY!" to be back at work

Phillip reiterated: "See you tomorrow Hols."

While it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing Covid on to others.

Holly Willoughby kept busy baking while she isolated

Although Holly has produced one negative lateral flow test, the government still advises that those with the virus carry on testing until they produce two negative results in a row.

The presenter has been forced to take a step back from presenting duties since contracting the virus, forcing her to miss one Dancing on Ice live show and a week of This Morning episodes.

Phillip gave an update on Holly's condition on Monday's show, telling viewers that the star was still staying at home. "I've been texting Holly all weekend," he said. "She's absolutely fine but she's got a red line [on a lateral flow test] that will not go away."

