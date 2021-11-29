Holly Willoughby's surprising sleep struggles revealed The This Morning host has been battling with two different factors

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggle with sleeping. The This Morning host took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her dog Bailey on Sunday morning, as she shared that while her children Harry, Belle and Chester have started to sleep in for longer, she's now woken by Bailey.

"Just when you get to the point where you kids lie in on a Sunday," she captioned the image. "I'm up with this one… Now she sleeps… Lucky I love her so much. #Bailey." Since, several of Holly's fans and fellow celebrity friends have shared their own experiences.

Keith Lemon wrote: "I know that feeling! Mine's a poo machine that likes to poo as soon as the sun comes up. And again 20 minutes later!" Comedian Rob Beckett agreed: "Welcome to the club."

Holly Willoughby and her dog Bailey

One of Holly's fans added: "We have a six-month-old puppy called Dave who doesn't understand the concept of weekend lie ins at all," while another said: "I've been up since 5am with my 8-week-old twins who are turning themselves inside out yawning," and a third wrote: "George is five and a half months old now, he is also a Golden and looks just like Bailey. He slept through after about six weeks with us but wakes up at 6am every day."

Holly Willoughby's three children

Holly shares her three children Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven, with her husband Dan Baldwin. She tends to keep her family life as private as she can, and very rarely shares photos of her children.

Speaking on This Morning in early 2021, she explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

