Holly Willoughby tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Dancing on Ice semi-final

Holly Willoughby, 41, will not be presenting the Dancing on Ice semi-final on Sunday evening after sources confirm the star has tested positive for Covid-19.

After testing postitive just hours before the show, the This Morning presenter will leave her co-host Phillip Schofield, 59, to present Week Nine of the ITV competition alone as she remains at home to isolate following her diagnosis.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."

Fans will also miss Holly on This Morning from next week while she recovers. Though it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

Holly's positive test comes just weeks after co-presenter Phillip tested positive for the virus back in February.

During his isolation, Stephen Mulhern took over Phillip's presenting duties for an episode of Dancing on Ice and received high praise from fans of the show.

Viewers took to Twitter to applaud the stand-in host. One person said: "Give Stephen the job full time," whilst a second added: "Stephen, you made the show."

It is not yet confirmed whether Holly will be replaced on Sunday's show, with Dancing on Ice simply writing: "Tonight's Dancing on Ice Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield."

Holly's diagnosis comes just after the glamorous star amazed fans on Thursday evening when she emerged in a daring thigh-split dress for a star-studded Studio 54-themed bash.

Looking unbelievable in a multicoloured halterneck number, with a cheeky thigh-high split running up the left leg, Holly arrived at London private members' club Annabel's alongside her husband Dan Baldwin.

The beautiful dress was accessorised with an eye-catching, salmon pink feathered shrug, adding to the 1970s New York club vibe. Stunning!

