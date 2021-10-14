Rumer Willis shares emotional health update for important reason She hopes she can help others

Rumer Willis delivered a powerful message to her fans on Wednesday when she delivered an update about her health.

The oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram to talk about an addiction she suffered from for a long time.

Rumer shed light on her past battle with smoking and promoted Nicorette in her lengthy message. Alongside a video of herself the star wrote: "When I was growing up I couldn't wait to be a grown up. I wanted to try all the things I that thought seemed cool and adult and smoking was one of them."

WATCH: Rumer Willis discusses her health battle in honest video message

The star continued: "When I tried smoking the first time when I was 12 and then at 16 became an on-and-off again smoker, and for many years I tried to quit but was unsuccessful time and time again.

"It wasn’t until I prioritized singing and my health that I was able to quit for good.

"For anyone wanting to quit, I can promise you it is worth it. My quit journey was a challenge both physically and emotionally—as it is for most people. But today, I have my voice back and feel so proud of myself, for choosing health and committing to quitting.

Rumer is delighted she managed to quit smoking to improve her health

"Now, I want to help others along their own journey, and with Nicorette, anyone can start their smoke-free life today."

Her fans rushed to thank her for speaking out and many proudly relayed their stories of being smoke-free.

"You are such an inspiration!! You are a wonderful human being," wrote one, while another added: "Bless you. So proud," and a third commented: "Use that platform sis."

Rumer has amazed her legions of fans with her beautiful singing voice, but she's not the only one in her family blessed with great vocals.

Rumer has a passion for acting and music

Her sister, Scout, is also carving out a career in the music industry and Rumer promoted it on her Instagram Stories.

"You all aren't even ready for the music magic that's about to bless your ears," she wrote. "@Scoutlaruewillis is coming in like a hot [red pepper] with her first song off her upcoming album.

Scout's original post read: " Last looks—> first looks. Only 3 more days until I get to share my heart with you. I've never worked harder on anything in my life, both internally and externally, and I could not be more thrilled to birth this baby into the world."

She then added the name of her debut song and the released date: "Love Without Possession 10/15/21."

