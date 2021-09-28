Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares results of 'botched' lip injections in emotional post The star got candid with fans

Demi Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, has opened up to her social media followers with a heartfelt and brutally honest message which surprised many.

The 27-year-old offspring of Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, shared several throwback photos of herself taken by paparazzi on Instagram.

She then explained: "I try to keep a good boundary with myself to not see/investigate photos of myself online - but every once in a while being masochistic has its perks!"

In the first couple of photos, Tallulah, was in the midst of moving house last year and she described herself as looking "VERY chaotic," while the others were from back in 2005 when she was taking a stroll through New York.

But it was with the last image of herself wearing a hat which she became most emotional about as she revealed it was taken after she'd gotten lip fillers.

"Lastly, and perhaps most tenderly," she wrote alongside the close-up image of her face. "I saw a photo of myself post a truly #botched lip injection appointment, where I had been so optimistic a vile of Juvaderm would heal my damaged self perception (it didn’t, it never has, and it never will."

She continued: "The real healing is done through compassionate inner dialogue and actions that support your self care."

Her message was met with a barrage of comments from her fans who thanked her for being so honest.

Tallulah - who has been open about her battles with depression and suffered with substance abuse in the past too - was inundated with support from people who are grateful for her inspiring messages.

"Loving yourself is a life long journey," wrote one, while another added: "Thank you for all that you do," and a third said: "You are magic."

Tallulah continues to overcome her struggles with her mental health but was thrilled to deliver some very special news to her adoring fans earlier this year.

She announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Dillon Buss, after he proposed to her in their back garden.

In a series of snaps she showed the moment he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal, embracing him before he lifted her into the air.

Her sweet message read: "With absolute most certainty. HANDS STILL SHAKIN' – MOM'S SPAGHETTI – I'm FIANCÉNCHED," and her impressive $300K ring is stunning.

