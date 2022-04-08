Giovanna Fletcher shares health update following injury The mum-of-three is going on a trek, despite her injury

Giovanna Fletcher was forced to temporarily quit her starring West End role in December after she hurt her ankle and the I'm A Celebrity winner is still feeling the impact of her injury.

The podcaster is due to go on a charity hike with breast cancer Coppafeel in Pembrokeshire in June and took to Instagram Stories to share her concern for her ankle. "This will be my first trek since my ankle injury. I've been out, I've been active on it. It still clicks when I do it side to side, I can still feel it at the moment, but every day I'm trying to make it a little bit stronger so it doesn't hinder me when I am away."

Giovanna Fletcher gives update on her injury

Gi, who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, hasn't had much luck with her health so far in 2022. As well as her ankle disaster, she's also been struggling with her hearing.

In March Giovanna posted a photo of the audiology department in hospital, on Instagram, writing: "Nothing much to report. Just a recurring ear infection that's been a stubborn b**** to get rid of. Strangely my 'good' ear lost all hearing over the weekend. Not related but turns out my 'bad' ear is still infected - and I would've just ploughed on had the random blockage not occurred.

Giovanna Fletcher hopes her foot will be better in time for her hike

"I’ve had issues with my ears and hearing since I was a kid. As a child I would lash out with frustration, and as an adult I can understand how worrying and painful an experience it must’ve been for a toddler to deal with," the mum-of-three continued.

"I find it fascinating that some people are prone to certain infections, and others will never experience them. Anyway, my ‘good’ ear is hearing again and my 'bad' ear has a brand new prescription for drops that smell like feet. Fun times.

