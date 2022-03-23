Giovanna Fletcher in hospital after losing all hearing - report The Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast host is suffering with her ears

I'm a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher took to Instagram to share a health update from hospital after having issues with her ears.

Accompanying a photo of the audiology department in hospital, the podcaster wrote: "Nothing much to report. Just a recurring ear infection that’s been a stubborn b**** to get rid of. Strangely my ‘good’ ear lost all hearing over the weekend. Not related but turns out my ‘bad’ ear is still infected - and I would’ve just ploughed on had the random blockage not occurred.

"I’ve had issues with my ears and hearing since I was a kid. As a child I would lash out with frustration, and as an adult I can understand how worrying and painful an experience it must’ve been for a toddler to deal with," the mum-of-three contined.

"I find it fascinating that some people are prone to certain infections, and others will never experience them. Anyway, my ‘good’ ear is hearing again and my 'bad' ear has a brand new prescription for drops that smell like feet. Fun times.

"Sending love to anyone who needs it right now, and those that don’t but could do with a little boost."

Giovanna's celebrity friends were quick to send their support. Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown wrote: "Love you lady", while Kate Lawler commented: "Lots of love."

Her bad ear isn't the only health woe Giovanna's had recently. At the end of last year she had to pull out of starring in West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story after sustaining an injury during a performance.

Giovanna hurt her ankle at the end of 2021 - ouch!

Taking to Instagram, Giovanna shared a photo of herself in a boot brace alongside a snap of her ankle looking very bruised, writing: "Not quite how I imagined ending 2021 and starting the 2022, but there we go… I somehow managed to roll over on my ankle mid-show on Thursday. The big crunch I heard and subsequent pain have brought me to this new accessory.

"Needless to say I’m missing from @222aghoststory at the moment. To say I’m devastated not to be there is an understatement and at this point I think my heart hurts far more than my ankle."

