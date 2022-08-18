Sharon Osbourne's drastic house renovations to help husband Ozzy learn to walk again The Talk TV host is relocating

Sharon Osbourne, 69, and her husband Ozzy, 73, are set to leave their vast LA mansion amid the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sharon has masterminded a plan to overhaul their UK home to include a 'rehabilitation wing' to help the singer learn to walk again. Here are all the details…

The Sun has reported that the Talk TV star and her husband plan on renovating their UK property they own in Buckinghamshire to work better for Ozzy's health requirements. The proposed plans include an extension that will house enough space for a nurse's flat, presumably an on-site carer who can take care of the star.

WATCH: The Osbournes ask for help from fans

It has been reported that there will also be "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, as well as "discreet grab rails and aids" throughout.

The health and wellbeing nature of the renovations will also see the addition of a pool house orangery and a garden room. There will be an exercise studio and views of a new lake for Ozzy to make use of.

The couple are set to move back into their UK home

It was two years ago that the star first spoke out about his neurological condition, and this is the most recent update fans have had to indicate his declining health.

The couple's home will be transformed

The couple's current mansion which they are selling, Hancock Park in Los Angeles costs 17 times an average LA property and with 9,000 square feet of space, it is pretty spectacular.

The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

They live with 11 pets

The couple are no strangers to letting the public into their home, after starring on hit reality show The Osbournes. In the past, they have lived in a number of show-stopping homes and they have even sold properties to fellow A-listers Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera.

