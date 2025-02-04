I'm over 40 and this is the one big change I'm making to my health this year

This year more than ever I'm acutely aware of my age. At 42, I've invested in supplements left, right and centre for health, and I do my bit to workout, keep fit and stave off the toxins (currently trying - and failing - to kick the Diet Coke addiction, how 2002 of me). One area I definitely need a little kickstart is my diet, and I've joined the legions of wellness influencers by adding a greens powder to my daily schedule.

What I would say is investing in your health is so very 2025, and greens powders - made by mixing with water, porridge or into a protein smoothie - are one of the most popular right now. Search the hashtag #greenspowders on TikTok and you'll be met with millions of videos, and a quick Google search throws up so many it can be hard to know where to start.

Greens powders are a big part of the wellness conversation right now

Loved for their one and done nature, greens powders are a step up from your classic supplement. Normally made from plant of vegetable extract, ingredients often include spirulina, wheatgrass and kale, souped up with probiotics, digestive enzymes, herbs and vitamins. They literally are packed with vitamins and minerals - some have over 70 within.

From improving digestion to more energy, healthier skin, stronger nails and even less bloating, there's a greens powder for any and all ailments. It's worth checking the ingredients before you invest, to not only check it's what you think you're diet is missing but that you're not doubling up on any supplements you already take.

Greens powders - my thoughts

Admittedly we're not even through January but my greens powders intake it significantly up from last year. I have always dabbled in taking them, but never consistently and since we all know consistency is key, that's the resolution I'm sticking to.

For me, one of the hardest parts of a greens powder is the how and when you have to take them. Ideally, you're meant to take them first thing in the morning and with water; I really struggled to swap my 7am coffee for one, and to be honest stomaching one takes a little getting used to. They're not the tastiest thing to drink first thing, but you do get used to it.

On the days I commute to London, I do find drinking one is trickier; busy mums like me will know the juggle of getting yourself ready, your kid and trying to get out the door in time for breakfast club and catching a train. Sounds silly but it's a lot of liquid to digest first thing, and sipping on one while I'm hurrying around the house was the only way I get through them.

I love the way taking one feels. Honestly, call me a health guru because it makes my body feel...better? It's a much healthier way to start my morning and I find I drink less caffeine when I do start with a greens powder. Obviously I still have my coffee, but the craving is less so. Maybe that's because I'm liquid-full, but either way, works for me.

I've tried a few greens powders in my time, and listed my top ones below along with some of the most popular greens powders of 2025.

1/ 5 AG1 by Athletic Greens From £79 for 30-day supply Great taste

Mixes well

70+ ingredients

Science-driven formulation

Easy to take - one scoop a day HELLO! Review "This is the one I'd heard the most about; it's got quite the buzz, and I was excited to try it - I'd heard it tasted good, but can a greens powder ever taste that good? "Well yes, it can. Sweet, not too thick and because it mixes well, easy on the palate. I found it easy to make, with one scoop in the AG1 branded flask, give it a good shake and all the powder is dispersed. I didn't wince when drinking it, which surely is a plus? "It is quite a large amount to drink first thing but I soon got used to it; one of the biggest things I've been noticing since drinking this is my skin; I have a few leftover acne scars which seem to have slightly faded. Now I'm excited to see what else it brings..." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

2/ 5 WelleCo The Super Elixir From £63 for one month supply From $85 for one month supply Enhances energy, improves gut health and clears skin



Celebrity endorsed - Elle Macpherson is the founder



40-plant based ingredients

Award-winning HELLO! Review "This is the one I've taken on and off over the last few years but never been able to stick to it - I find the taste on the bitter side, and found a milk frother is the best thing to use to get it nice and smooth. "Elle Macpherson's nutritionist formulated this powder over 10 years ago, and Elle advocates for its immune-boosting and general powers. I didn't transform into a supermodel, but it did put a spring in my step." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

3/ 5 Equi London The Beauty Formula From £70 for one month supply Skin-friendly formulation

Includes 48 nutrients

Ideal for those wanting clearer, more radiant skin HELLO REVIEW "When my skin started playing up, I incorporated this greens powder into my routine to see if it could kickstart something to sort my complexion out. It did, I can't quite put my finger on what but I found hormonal breakouts much less and my skin had a bit more of a glow to it. "For me, the taste was more bitter than I'd like and it always had a bit of a gritty taste to it." Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor

4/ 5 Rheal Clean Greens From £25 for one month supply Includes seven organic superfoods

Focus on immunity

Doesn't include sweeteners or flavourings

Gluten-free

Verified review "I'm always surprised by how much immediate - really immediate - energy I have when I drink this. It makes me feel good straightaway, not sure how but it's incredible."

5/ 5 Free Soul Greens From £26.99 for 30-day supply PROS Sugar-free

21 nutrients included

One of the cheaper versions on the market Verified review "Greens like this are never going to taste amazing but the flavour is perfectly palatable and I no longer dread drinking my greens first thing every morning. "As for the ingredients and the product itself - since using these greens for just over a week I've noticed that I have more energy; I feel more balanced; my skin and nails are healthier and I just feel great! The ingredients list includes a lot of things that other greens products don't, and the overall blend is spot on."



Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, author of The Science of Nutrition, says to use greens powder as part of a healthy, balanced diet - not a replacement of.

"Although these powders are often made using fruits and veg, in their powdered form these ingredients may have lost some of the essential vitamins and minerals in the process and do not contain the same amounts of fibre as fresh or frozen varieties. Simply put, no powders, juice detoxes, or pills should be used to replace a balanced, varied, and healthy diet, and in most cases food supplements such as these aren’t necessary or recommended for us to remain healthy.

"Green powders in particular seem to target those wanting to improve their gut health, hormone levels, or to lose weight but often don’t encourage healthy eating habits, such as building a balanced plate at each meal or tapping into the body’s internal hunger cues."

With that being said, adding a greens powder to a healthy diet is no bad thing - just don't forget the healthy diet part.