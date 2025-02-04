I'm over 40 and this is the one big change I'm making to my health this year

This year more than ever I'm acutely aware of my age. At 42, I've invested in supplements left, right and centre for health, and I do my bit to workout, keep fit and stave off the toxins (currently trying - and failing - to kick the Diet Coke addiction, how 2002 of me). One area I definitely need a little kickstart is my diet, and I've joined the legions of wellness influencers by adding a greens powder to my daily schedule.
What I would say is investing in your health is so very 2025, and greens powders - made by mixing with water, porridge or into a protein smoothie - are one of the most popular right now. Search the hashtag #greenspowders on TikTok and you'll be met with millions of videos, and a quick Google search throws up so many it can be hard to know where to start.
Loved for their one and done nature, greens powders are a step up from your classic supplement. Normally made from plant of vegetable extract, ingredients often include spirulina, wheatgrass and kale, souped up with probiotics, digestive enzymes, herbs and vitamins. They literally are packed with vitamins and minerals - some have over 70 within.
From improving digestion to more energy, healthier skin, stronger nails and even less bloating, there's a greens powder for any and all ailments. It's worth checking the ingredients before you invest, to not only check it's what you think you're diet is missing but that you're not doubling up on any supplements you already take.
Greens powders - my thoughts
Admittedly we're not even through January but my greens powders intake it significantly up from last year. I have always dabbled in taking them, but never consistently and since we all know consistency is key, that's the resolution I'm sticking to.
For me, one of the hardest parts of a greens powder is the how and when you have to take them. Ideally, you're meant to take them first thing in the morning and with water; I really struggled to swap my 7am coffee for one, and to be honest stomaching one takes a little getting used to. They're not the tastiest thing to drink first thing, but you do get used to it.
On the days I commute to London, I do find drinking one is trickier; busy mums like me will know the juggle of getting yourself ready, your kid and trying to get out the door in time for breakfast club and catching a train. Sounds silly but it's a lot of liquid to digest first thing, and sipping on one while I'm hurrying around the house was the only way I get through them.
I love the way taking one feels. Honestly, call me a health guru because it makes my body feel...better? It's a much healthier way to start my morning and I find I drink less caffeine when I do start with a greens powder. Obviously I still have my coffee, but the craving is less so. Maybe that's because I'm liquid-full, but either way, works for me.
I've tried a few greens powders in my time, and listed my top ones below along with some of the most popular greens powders of 2025.
Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, author of The Science of Nutrition, says to use greens powder as part of a healthy, balanced diet - not a replacement of.
"Although these powders are often made using fruits and veg, in their powdered form these ingredients may have lost some of the essential vitamins and minerals in the process and do not contain the same amounts of fibre as fresh or frozen varieties. Simply put, no powders, juice detoxes, or pills should be used to replace a balanced, varied, and healthy diet, and in most cases food supplements such as these aren’t necessary or recommended for us to remain healthy.
"Green powders in particular seem to target those wanting to improve their gut health, hormone levels, or to lose weight but often don’t encourage healthy eating habits, such as building a balanced plate at each meal or tapping into the body’s internal hunger cues."
With that being said, adding a greens powder to a healthy diet is no bad thing - just don't forget the healthy diet part.