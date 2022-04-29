Claire Sweeney shares important message with fans amid dramatic weight loss The actress said all is not when it seems when it comes to scales

Former Brookside actress Claire Sweeney took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she'd lost six lbs in two days, but warned fans to be careful when it comes to weight loss.

In a photo that showed the star had dropped from 12 stone six lbs to 11 stone eight lbs within two days, Claire wrote: "Ok so this is mental!!! 6lbs lost in just two days. Goes to show, don't rely on the scales. It could be the time of day you weigh yourself, how you position the scales, time of the month, water retention. It all makes a difference."

Claire went on to say she'd be using a different method to measure her weight loss from now on, telling fans: "I'm gonna use my favourite jeans as a gauge from now on. No wonder scales can wreck our heads. Favourite jeans and photo diary from now on!"

Claire's celebrity friend Donna Ida agreed with the actress, commenting: "Definitely go by your jeans my love," and her followers agreed, saying: "Take pictures! Way better than stepping on the scales!" while another commented: "You look amazing! Scales are fab to keep track but you can get obsessed. Defo go by the clothes and how you feel."

Earlier in the week Claire, who is hosting Proud Cabaret currently, shared her motivation to get fitter, writing on Instagram: "Want to be out of my Spanx by the end of my @proudcabaret contract in July. Love being curvy, but wanna feel fitter, stronger and shifting a little bit of timber won’t go a miss.

Claire Sweeney shared her weight loss stats on Instagram

"Food is my comfort, reward, pleasure and I just bloody love eating!" She wrote "I've made a start by clearing out the chocolate cupboard."

She shared that she'll be hitting up intense exercise classes at Barry's Bootcamp as well as hot yoga sessions at Hot Pod Yoga.

Claire is currently appearing on stage at Proud Cabaret in London

Claire concluded her post by writing: "I'm struggling and keep falling off the wagon, so if anyone else is the same, let’s all check in see how we are doing. Keep each other going." Fellow actress Jessie Wallace supported the star with a series of flame and clapping emojis, while endless followers heaped praise on Claire too.

