Louise Redknapp shares 30-minute secret to her super toned legs The former Strictly star shares how she keeps her legs in such amazing shape

Louise Redknapp is known for her long, super-toned legs and she just revealed her secret on Instagram Stories.

The former Eternal singer, 47, shared a snap of her legs, revealing she was having sculpting treatment Lipoform, writing: "This is the best treatment. I know I talk about it a lot but it works. Wanted to share it with you all x."

Lipoform is a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin in as little as 30 minutes, restoring firmness and smoothness through a pain-free radiofrequency device. It costs from £100 per session.

Louise first shared her love of Lipoform in June 2021, writing on Instagram: "Getting summer-ready. This is such a good treatment for toning the legs and body sculpting." She went on to have three follow-up sessions last summer, which she called "maintenance."

Louise isn't the only celebrity fan of Lipform, which she has at London clinic Lottie London Aesthetics. Reality stars Ferne McCann and Casey Batchelor are also converts.

Louise shows off her impressive legs on Instagram

While Louise is a fan of Lipoform for ultra-smooth, firm legs she also works out – hard – to achieve her enviable physique. Her PT Bradley Simmonds told HELLO! when he was training with the star that she loved high-intensity workouts such as boxing, finishing her workouts with a grueling core session.

"When me and Louise were training really hard, we were training three to four times a week," Bradley said. " She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout."

Louise loves Pilates for flexibility and toning

Louise has also shared a love of Pilates in the past, writing on Instagram: "I had a fab time - not gonna lie it hurt a bit [crying laughing emoji] but felt good to be back... feel loads better even after just one session!"

