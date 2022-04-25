Matt Lucas says he was 'thin-shamed' after rude fan comments The GBBO presenter's fans rushed to support him

Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas took to Twitter to share that he'd been thin-shamed – and fans are up in arms about the comment.

MORE: Matt Lucas sparks fan reaction after slimline The One Show appearance

The comedian wrote: "Shout out to the lady who stopped me at football today to ask me why I've lost weight and to inform me I look a lot older. For the first time in my life, I think I've just been thin-shamed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson

Matt's fans were quick to heap support on him. One wrote: "Sadly people will always judge no matter what. Oh how it must feel to be perfect. You look great, don’t let anyone bring you down," while another said: "Sorry to hear this. What business is it of theirs? We are intelligent people listening to our bodies. Leave us alone!"

MORE: GBBO's Matt Lucas' autoimmune condition changed his life: 'I was never allowed to forget'

MORE: The heartbreaking story behind Matt Lucas' husband's death

The presenter's slimmed-down look created a fan reaction last month too, when he appeared on The One Show to promote his book.

Matt debuted his slimmer look on The One Show in March

Wearing a smart black suit, Matt looked trimmer than ever, with fans full of praise for his new look, writing: "Matt Lucas looks amazing" and "Matt Lucas is looking fabulous on The One Show tonight. He's very charming to meet too!"

READ: David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite for heartwarming reason

Matt hasn't addressed his weight loss (and nor should he have to), but in the past has spoken about his motivation to slim down.

In an appearance on Lorraine last year he said: "I've lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown."

Matt Lucas discussed his weight loss on Lorraine in May 2021

"I just had to do something about it," he added, to which Lorraine said: "Yes, just not eat as much and move around a wee bit more, that's kind of what you have to do."

Matt said: "I've still got a bit of a tum, I've got a little bit of a tum, I'm not a skinny Minnie."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.