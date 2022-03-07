Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals secret behind her weight loss The TV star has shared her top tips

Jane McDonald has shared the secret behind her recent weight loss.

Back in 2016, the former Loose Women star took part in the reality series Sugar Free Farm, during which she lost a stone and a half, and she has now revealed how it changed her approach to food.

"I used to eat so much rubbish. I didn't realise how much rubbish I used to eat. I've always loved a pie and I was very carbohydrate-led as I was always hungry," she told the Express. "I thought it's just normal to have a big waist and a spare tyre because of my age."

She then spoke about the impact resident nutritionist Angelique Panagos had on her. "She said that I'd get a lot more energy if I just changed my diet and I looked at her with that 'whatever' look.

Jane made some big changes after appearing on Sugar Free Farm

"But within two weeks I'd lost about 9lbs and I didn't feel hungry. I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don't have any of that now.

"It's because of a change in my mindset. I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live."

The star returned to Loose Women to speak about the death of her partner

Having continued to follow a sugar-free diet, Jane now also likes to begin each day with a green smoothie – but no longer eats white carbohydrates, such as white pasta.

It's been a difficult few years for Jane, who lost her partner of 13 years, Eddie Rothe, in March 2021 to lung cancer. The 58-year-old singer paid a heart-warming tribute to Eddie when she returned to Loose Women as a guest in November.

Jane and Eddie were together for 13 years

She said: "I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed, Ed was golden, he was smiley, he was beautiful."

Reflecting on the time they did have together, tearful Jane added: "13 years of absolute bliss, and that's how I'm getting through it. I'm not thinking of the last six months because it was horrendous, I'm thinking how grateful I've been…"

