Holly Willoughby sends her support to Davina McCall amid health struggles

Davina McCall has become a reliable source of information for people struggling with menopause, and following her latest Channel 4 documentary, Sex, Mind and The Menopause, which aired on Monday, Davina's fellow celebrities have rushed to support her.

WATCH: Davina McCall shares the realities of brain fog

Following the show, which saw Davina explore how menopause can affect the mind as well as the body, many celebrities took to Instagram to share their appreciation for the star. Holly Willoughby wrote: "Keep doing what you're doing Davina. You are just amazing. Such an important documentary."

READ: Martine McCutcheon shares honest health update with her followers

RELATED: Rod Stewart supports Penny Lancaster's menopause campaign with sweet post

Martine McCutcheon, who has recently shared her perimenopause struggles, wrote: "This is the lady you want to hold your hand through the tricky times. She knows her stuff and has your back. If you are battling, Davina McCall has so much knowledge to share. She's bloody funny too."

Carol Vorderman also sent her support, sharing the documentary on Instagram Stories and writing: "Hope you're watching the excellent doc."

Holly Willoughby shared her support for Davina McCall on Instagram

As well as her documentary on menopause, Davina has also started a Menopause Monday campaign on her Instagram to help her followers understand what it’s like to be menopausal.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares surprising menopause side effect – and fans totally relate

Her celebrity fans were quick to support the star with her new franchise too, with fellow TV star Julia Bradbury writing: "Will tune in. Hormones are such an important part of our health... Balancing them," while Martine chimed in: "Genius! Thanks darling!"

Martine McCutcheon shared her appreciation for Davina McCall's menopause work

Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball thanked Davina for her efforts too, writing: "On behalf of all us lasses and our lads, both big and small THANK YOU for shining a light on perimenopause and menopause."

In her documentary Davina shared the shocking statistic that seven out of 10 women in menopause struggle with brain fog, and she shared how it impacted her career, explaining: "Brain fog is horrific. When I had it I couldn't read autocues because something weird happened to my eyes, I couldn't remember celebrity names. I seriously thought I was going to have to give up presenting. I was so full of shame I just couldn't talk to people."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.