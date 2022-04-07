Nadia Sawalha shares surprising menopause side effect – and fans totally relate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nadia Sawalha shared the unexpected way menopause has changed her looks – and fans completely relate.

The Loose Women panellist shared a video of herself in the shower using L'Oreal's Hydra Hyaluronic Acid haircare range, saying it's: "Perfect for my post-menopausal dyed hair. It's gorgeous stuff; moisture-boosting shampoo, moisture-locking conditioner – which I need at my age - and a moisture-plumping serum. It gives a bonkers bounce and really gets the moisture in."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shares how menopause has changed her hair

"I colour my hair quite regularly, I'm post-menopausal, these are divine," she continued.

Nadia asked her followers if they have problems with their menopausal hair too, and 83 per cent said yes, with comments reading: "I too have curly hair but it's lost its oomph with menopause." Another wrote: "My hair is thinning with age," while another lamented: "I'm peri[menopausal] and have fine limp hair."

Indeed, menopause can make your hair appear thinner, with more strands falling out. This is down to the drop in hormone oestrogen, which promotes hair growth, density and fullness. With less of this in ready supply, hair can lose its lustre.

Nadia took her followers into the shower with her

While Nadia recommends moisturising haircare to get your hair back to peak health, other ways to safeguard your mane include staying hydrated from the inside out by drinking plenty of water, stepping back on dying your hair as this can cause drying – the same goes for heat styling as this causes unnecessary damage.

Nadia's haircare of choice includes hyaluronic acid, known for drawing moisture into the skin and locking it there, and when the hydrating hero is included in haircare, it works in the same way, acting as a magnet to keep hair shiny and plump.

Shop Nadia Sawalha's haircare regime

L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo, £2.99, Boots

L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Conditioner, £5.99, Boots

L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £6.49, Boots

