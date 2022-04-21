Nadia Sawalha's fans worry for her health after chaotic video The presenter's followers think she has ADHD

Nadia Sawalha gave fans a glimpse into the reality of her home life with husband Mark Adderley, leading her followers to beg her to seek medical advice.

In a YouTube video, titled 'Nadia's wardrobe disaster', the Loose Women star attempted to tidy her unkempt walk-in wardrobe, with her husband laughing at the minimal progress.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals the reality of her luxury walk-in wardrobe

After admitting she struggles to tidy things away or to focus on a task, Nadia wailed: "When are we going to get tested for ADHD?"

While Mark ignored his wife's question, Nadia's followers were quick to chime in. One wrote: "You should defo get tested for ADHD!" while another commented: "Getting tested for ADHD is wonderful. There is adult ADHD and good meds for it."

Another wrote about their experience, writing: "Nads my daughter has ADHD and is like you for tidying up her bedroom. It's like she is blind to the mess so we do have to take her phone off her before she starts so she doesn't get distracted. Just a tip for you."

Nadia and Mark married in 2002

Nadia's difficulty in sticking to the task at hand and her inherent messiness could indeed be attributed to ADHD.

The NHS website cites inattentiveness and difficulty concentrating and focusing as key symptoms to look out for in ADHD, along with hyperactivity and impulsiveness, though it notes ADHD is more difficult to diagnose in adults.

Nadia Sawalha's poor organisation skills could be a sign of ADHD

ADHD symptoms in adults include continually starting new tasks before finishing old ones, poor organisational skills, inability to focus or prioritise and continually losing or misplacing things.

Other celebrities who have been diagnosed with ADHD include Jamie Oliver, who has had the condition since childhood, and Ant Mcpartlin, who was diagnosed as an adult.

Chatting to The Sun in 2019, Ant revealed that he had been diagnosed with ADHD. He said: "I never knew that until afterwards. I was so thoroughly examined and diagnosed, I found stuff out about me I hadn’t addressed for years."

