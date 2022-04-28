Frankie Bridge reveals mental health struggle amid Loose Women break The former singer hasn't been on our screens

Frankie Bridge took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to explain why she hasn't been on Loose Women for the last few days, sharing she had taken some much-needed time off the show.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's garden is like a giant playground - see here

The TV star shared that she'd been struggling with her mental health recently, and has felt "really up and down," but was also using her time off wisely, booking in for her Covid booster jab.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge opened up about her mental health

"I'm going for my booster today," she told fans. "I've put it off for long enough. I'm making my mother-in-law take me because I'm such a baby and I hate jabs and Wayne's busy."

SEE: Frankie Bridge's grand Surrey mansion she shares with her in-laws

READ: Frankie Bridge opens up about unexpected craving in honest Instagram post

In the candid chat, Frankie talked openly about her mental health. "I've made a conscious effort not to discuss my mental health anymore because it was affecting my mental health," she admitted. "I've just found I've been really up and down recently, feeling really great or feeling like I want to be in the house hiding away."

"It's really weird and today I'm having one of those days, but I forced myself to go to the gym because I knew it would make me feel better but it felt like such an effort," she revealed. "Some days you can enjoy it and other days you're like 'when is this going to end?'"

Frankie shared she struggled to find the motivation to exercise

Frankie shared she's not the only member of the Bridge family suffering right now, telling fans that her son Parker's hay fever is "really bad" so she had to drop off some eye drops for him at school.

MORE: Frankie Bridge opens up about tough reality of living with PCOS

Luckily the errand spurred Frankie on for the day, and she ended up taking her dog for a walk at the same time.

Frankie has been missing from the Loose Woman panel

Here's hoping Frankie's feeling better soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.